Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Blockpass has a market cap of $162,297.69 and $16,669.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

