BlockStamp Price Down 36.8% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $43.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005052 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002832 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001424 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005764 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp's total supply is 34,186,635 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,669 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

