BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.