BOLT Price Tops $0.0029 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. In the last week, BOLT has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $118,174.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00246911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016695 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

