Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$18,200.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,137,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,529,589.34.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

TSE:BNE opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6588327 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.07.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

