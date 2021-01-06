Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) versus Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Head to Head Contrast

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Amada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.49 $16.52 million N/A N/A Amada $2.94 billion 1.19 $215.20 million N/A N/A

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy -213.04% -12.28% -4.27% Amada 8.65% 5.99% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Amada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 6 1 0 0 1.14 Amada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.33, indicating a potential downside of 36.91%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Amada.

Summary

Amada beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Amada

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching. It also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades used for metal cutting machines. In addition, the company offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems used in automotive body panels and electrical equipment, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. Further, it provides stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

