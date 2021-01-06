Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,285.00 at Bank of America

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,896.57.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,188.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,257.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,096.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,835.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

