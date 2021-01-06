Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,896.57.

Booking stock opened at $2,188.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,096.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,835.71. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,257.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

