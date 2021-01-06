BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Up 75.6% Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $19.81 million and $2.35 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $452.04 or 0.01244894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00028030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00256047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00500787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245002 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016469 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

