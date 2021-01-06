Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.39.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 12,869,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

