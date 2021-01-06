BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $627,012.47 and $8,456.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.