BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE BPMP opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,055,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

