BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) traded up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.68. 653,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 268,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.