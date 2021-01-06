Bradley Gordon Buys 30,000,000 Shares of Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) (ASX:LNY) Stock

Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) (ASX:LNY) insider Bradley Gordon bought 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) Company Profile

Laneway Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops gold and coal tenements in Australia and New Zealand. The company holds 100% interests in the Agate Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 647 square kilometers located in north Queensland; and the New Zealand gold project, which comprises an exploration permit covering an area of 58 square kilometers in the Hauraki Goldfield.

