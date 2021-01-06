Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.