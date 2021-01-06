Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.90 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £945.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.93. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93).

Get Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders purchased a total of 38,124 shares of company stock valued at $10,103,418 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.