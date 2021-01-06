Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 7,696.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 732,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

