Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.03. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 94,661 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.