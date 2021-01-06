Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BMTM remained flat at $$3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bright Mountain Media has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. On average, analysts predict that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

