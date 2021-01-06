Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

