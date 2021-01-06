Brokerages Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

ACST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,097,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,005,813. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

