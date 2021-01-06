Brokerages Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

ACST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,097,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,005,813. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.