Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report sales of $4.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $28.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $48.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $754.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.