Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.36. 3,447,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

