Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $680,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $740,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 22.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 129,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

