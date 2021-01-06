Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 246,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 326,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 704.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 139.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 232,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

