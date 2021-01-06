Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $467.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.22 million. Rexnord posted sales of $491.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 35,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,552. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

