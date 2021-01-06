Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,579,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNT opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 275.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

