Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,575.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Viasat by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.