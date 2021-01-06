Brokerages Set adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) PT at €270.56

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ETR:ADS traded down €5.80 ($6.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €289.60 ($340.71). 436,591 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €285.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €266.71.

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

