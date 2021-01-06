Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT at $22.42

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.