Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 666.38

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.38 ($8.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 673.40 ($8.80). 5,253,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,689. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 646.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.66.

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.