Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT at $16.25

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $303.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 334.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 191.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 205,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

