Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,215,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.44. 6,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

