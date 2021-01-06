Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$38.50

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBL shares. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) alerts:

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of C$420.55 million and a P/E ratio of 110.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.