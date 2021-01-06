Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $42.13

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. China International Capital started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,625,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,732,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,211. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

