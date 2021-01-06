Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $3.88

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

