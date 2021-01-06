Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $279.35

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,018 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,893. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.57. 1,057,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

