Brokers Offer Predictions for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.