Brokers Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.