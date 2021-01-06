Brokers Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of FITB opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

