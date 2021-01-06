Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE BBU opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,692,056 shares of company stock worth $30,366,480.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $310,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.