Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) were up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 8,073,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 1,095,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPYU shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

