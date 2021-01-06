Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) versus DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) Head-To-Head Survey

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bruker alerts:

This table compares Bruker and DiaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.07 billion 4.01 $197.20 million $1.57 34.60 DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSys.

Risk and Volatility

Bruker has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSys has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bruker and DiaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 5 5 0 2.36 DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bruker currently has a consensus target price of $48.39, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Bruker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than DiaSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and DiaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 8.04% 21.78% 6.99% DiaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bruker beats DiaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies; chemical, food and beverage, clinical, and polymer companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, and hospitals and government departments and agencies, as well as agriculture, and food and beverage safety companies; nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; and raw material manufacturers and other businesses through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation has collaboration with Inscopix. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About DiaSys

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.