Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.26

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.26 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 2544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

