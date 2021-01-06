C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.