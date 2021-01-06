CACHE Gold Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.71 million and $636,593.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for $61.64 or 0.00176882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,894 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

