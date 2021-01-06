Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

WHD opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cactus by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

