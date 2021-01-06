CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $36.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.90, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

