Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

