Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Up 15.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) were up 15.5% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 113,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 83,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

